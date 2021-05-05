Stuarts Draft Elementary School finalist named Augusta County Teacher of the Year

STUARTS DRAFT — Erica Cason, a fourth-grade teacher at Stuarts Draft Elementary School, was named Augusta County’s teacher of the year on Monday.
An awards ceremony began with a pre-recorded video of all of the 2021 Teacher of the Year finalists before going live at the winner’s school. It didn’t take the Stuarts Draft staff long to recognize that the live feed was of the hallways inside the school.
“I was completely surprised,” Cason said.
The Augusta County native has been teaching for 13 years. Before arriving at her current location, she taught at Wilson Elementary School and the former Ladd Elementary School.
Cason knew from a young age that she wanted to be an elementary school teacher, she said. Her mom worked in education as a reading aide at Riverheads Elementary School, and her sister also teaches at Stuarts Draft.
A press release from Augusta County Schools described Cason as an innovator, a trailblazer and a problem solver.
“Mrs. Cason knows each of her students as individuals, and she addresses their learning needs accordingly,” the release said. “She works incredibly well with every student, from those who struggle the most to those who excel in every way.”
Tina Bowersox, principal of Stuarts Draft Elementary, said one of the great things about Cason’s class is she loves doing project-based learning.
“Everything is integrated, exciting and engaging for the students,” Bowersox said.
For example, students get the chance to do math that relates to taking a trip to outer space. They’ve also had the chance to create learning materials for Bloomaker, a local Waynesboro business, which are featured on the business’ website.
“She gives us tons of strategies for learning,” Cason’s students said in the press release from the county. “If we are stuck on something, she will be nice and help us through it.”
Collaboration is another one of Cason’s focuses in the classroom. She believes it’s important for students to learn how to work together and communicate effectively.
Cason said one of her favorite parts of teaching is the conversations she gets to have with her students, especially when they do group work.
“It really encourages you to want to do more group things just to be able to hear them talking with each other and to problem solve and to figure [things] out,” Cason said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools unexpectedly last March, Cason had no experience with CANVAS and Virtual Virginia, two programs used for at-home learning. Cason may not have been familiar with the programs, but she ‘hit the ground running’ to learn how to use them for students, she said. She was recognized for her leadership with the two programs throughout the past year.
Though Cason said virtual learning was a learning curve for both her and the students, it’s helped students better understand their learning styles.
Cason will begin pursuing her Master’s degree in teacher leadership from James Madison University this May and graduate next year. One of her future goals is to become an instructional coach that helps other educators in their classroom.
Bowersox added that the school was honored to have a Stuarts Draft finalist win the Teacher of the Year award twice in a row.
“They are just such hardworking, dedicated teachers,” Bowersox said. “They are very deserving.”