Stuarts Draft Elementary School finalist named Augusta County Teacher of the Year

“Everything is integrated, exciting and engaging for the students,” Bowersox said.

For example, students get the chance to do math that relates to taking a trip to outer space. They’ve also had the chance to create learning materials for Bloomaker, a local Waynesboro business, which are featured on the business’ website.

“She gives us tons of strategies for learning,” Cason’s students said in the press release from the county. “If we are stuck on something, she will be nice and help us through it.”

Collaboration is another one of Cason’s focuses in the classroom. She believes it’s important for students to learn how to work together and communicate effectively.

Cason said one of her favorite parts of teaching is the conversations she gets to have with her students, especially when they do group work.

“It really encourages you to want to do more group things just to be able to hear them talking with each other and to problem solve and to figure [things] out,” Cason said.