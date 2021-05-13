Stuarts Draft High School theater students spell out fun in '25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft High students will have the chance to return to the stage for an in-person musical production for the first time in over a year this weekend.
Students will perform “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a show about six awkward spelling champions who realize that winning, and even losing, isn’t everything.
Amy Bussey, theatre and English teacher at Stuarts Draft High School, said the show is hilarious, touching and very human.
“It’s just a lot of fun and a good break from everything that we’ve all been going through, so I hope everybody enjoys it,” Bussey said.
The show is special for another reason. It will be the first time all year that students in the area have had the chance to do a live performance for an audience since the pandemic began. Bussey said the production was chosen for several reasons, including its use of a smaller cast and its focus on individual stories.
“In those individual moments, they can shine and not have to be too close to other people,” Bussey said.
Usually, 40 or 50 cast members are on stage for each show, which wasn’t likely this year because of the pandemic. The smaller cast was a perk because students must follow social distancing guidelines while performing. The cast consists of 11 students and a small orchestra of five people, including the music director. Seven additional students are working behind the scenes to make sure the production is a success.
Ally Abbot, a Stuarts Draft High senior, will portray Olive Ostrovsky, a shy spelling competitor whose only friend is her dictionary. Abbott said people would have to watch the show to see what the character is like and gave a few details about the show.
“It’s a mix of comedy and drama that’s going to make you laugh, and it might make you cry, but it’s a lot of fun,” Abbot said.
Abbot, who’s been with the drama department since she began high school, said she was over the moon when she found out that she would have the chance to perform for an audience before graduating.
“I was so excited to actually have a normal senior musical,” Abbot said.
Bussey said that students have the chance to perform for people this year was a hint of normalcy.
“I think their mental health has improved with being able to do something [and] being able to do something that they care about is really important,” Bussey said.
Savannah Randels, a Stuarts Draft High junior, will portray Logainne “Schwarzy” SchwartzandGrubenierre in the musical production. Randels said it feels great to have the chance to do the show this weekend.
“I was really scared about how COVID would be affecting live theatre, and I just feel really lucky to be able to actually perform,” Randels said.
Although she’s happy to be performing this weekend, Randels said it was an adjustment to rehearse under COVID-19 restrictions, which have changed the rituals the cast used to prepare for a show.
One example Randels gave is an opening night tradition. Students would stand in a circle with Bussey and see how fast they can get around the circle by squeezing one another’s hand.
“There’s just a lot of things like this that relax our nerves and get us ready to perform that we’ve had to adjust to, but we’ve made up for that, I think,” Randels said.
Those attending this weekend’s shows will be required to wear masks. Because of social distancing requirements, around 230 tickets will be sold for each performance.