Stuarts Draft High School theater students spell out fun in '25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft High students will have the chance to return to the stage for an in-person musical production for the first time in over a year this weekend.

Students will perform “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a show about six awkward spelling champions who realize that winning, and even losing, isn’t everything.

Amy Bussey, theatre and English teacher at Stuarts Draft High School, said the show is hilarious, touching and very human.

“It’s just a lot of fun and a good break from everything that we’ve all been going through, so I hope everybody enjoys it,” Bussey said.

The show is special for another reason. It will be the first time all year that students in the area have had the chance to do a live performance for an audience since the pandemic began. Bussey said the production was chosen for several reasons, including its use of a smaller cast and its focus on individual stories.

“In those individual moments, they can shine and not have to be too close to other people,” Bussey said.