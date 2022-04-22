Stuarts Draft instructional aide earns statewide, national recognition

STUARTS DRAFT — Jill Williams is a perpetual presence at Stuarts Draft Elementary helping students learn the basics of reading and other core subjects.

She wheels a cart with instructional materials during the school day, working with students in the first, second, third and fifth grades.

Stuarts Draft Principal Tina Bowersox said the veteran instructional aide “has an exceptional knowledge of reading instruction.” But Bowersox said Williams also comes early to school, does after school bus duty and even attends students’ sports events on the weekends.

Williams, who has worked as an instructional aide since 2009, is modest about her dedication.

“If there is a need I fill it,” she said. “I see it (extra work) as part of the job.”

Williams was recognized this week by Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Barlow as one of Virginia’s two 2022 nominees for the U.S. Department of Education’s Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award.

Barlow said in a press release Williams and Buchanan County cafeteria manager Snoda Compton “epitomize the thousands of dedicated and caring support staff in our schools who play a vital role in supporting student success and creating welcoming learning environments for all our children.”

The importance of reading is personal to Williams. The Delaware native said her perseverance as a young person allowed her to overcome early reading struggles. She cut her reading teeth on Dr. Seuss books, and graduated to more in-depth literature later.

“Reading is a passion,” she said.

She continues to study reading instruction and is never bored by the challenge.

“There is so much to our English language,” she said. “There is so much to learn and so many rules.”

But nothing can match the sense that her students are learning. There is elation “in seeing the lights go on and seeing their eyes start to understand and hearing them read,” she said.

And getting the RISE Award nomination is recognition of the hard work Williams has put in over the past 13 years.

“I love being able to represent such a wonderful school and our school district and our county,” she said. “It is not just me. This is a well-oiled machine. It is all our goal to see these children succeed in all they do.”

The RISE Award was created by Congress in 2019 and honors classified school employees such as clerical, school nutrition, health, pupil transportation and custodial staff.