HARRISONBURG — In about an hour, nearly 175 students became Stuarts Draft High Schools’ newest graduates during Tuesday’s 53rd commencement ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.

Approximately three dozen students earned an advanced studies diploma with a governor’s seal, about 46 earned an advanced studies diploma and around 82 were honor graduates.

In his commencement address, retired Stuarts Draft Elementary School principal Phil Coltrane urged graduates to always keep one guiding principle in mind: kindness.

“Be kind to yourself, be kind to your family, be kind to friends, be kind to strangers, be kind to your environment, and most of all, be kind to those most in need. Kindness — such a powerful, simple and seemingly difficult practice in today's world. I do hope that you will take the time to find what kindness means to you, and as you move through life, practice it,” said Coltrane, who was the principal of SDES when the class of 2023 began kindergarten.

Valedictorian Steven Ramsey reminded his classmates of the adversity the graduates had to overcome to make it to graduation day, including the COVID-19 pandemic and hybrid learning, and to keep a positive attitude when facing life’s next obstacle.

“We’ve learned how to deal with adversity and overcome obstacles even when they’re challenging. We’ve had to develop a work ethic and balance time management in order to balance school work with our everyday lives. We’ve developed friendships with peers and working relationships with teachers. Ultimately, our experiences and interactions with others at this school have helped us discover ourselves, better our characters, and enable our future,” Ramsey said.

During a special exchange, Ramsey was awarded his diploma from his father, assistant principal of SDHS Anthony Ramsey. Anthony Ramsey has served as assistant principal at Draft for the past seven years and is a 28-year veteran of Augusta County Public Schools. In the 2023-24 academic year, he will become principal of Stuarts Draft High School, succeeding James Nycum, who will become executive director of transportation for ACPS.