Student-created mural painted on Waynesboro intersection

After this weekend, Waynesboro residents will notice the new colorful touch to the intersection near Waynesboro High School.

Earlier this month, Waynesboro High School art students received a unique opportunity when their teacher Bridget Roberts asked them to create designs for a mural to paint on Poplar Avenue next to the school. The students submitted their designs and after the friendly competition, junior Zachary Lyster emerged with the winning mural.

Zachary’s classmates and staff collaborated to paint the mural, which started painting on Friday and will be finished on Monday. The road was closed to allow the students a safe space to work. Roberts’ invited current and former students of hers to join in the creation process.

Students were given around three weeks from start-to-finish to create their designs, which were then voted upon by their classmates to narrow down the best ones. The school posted the designs the classmates selected on Facebook for the final vote on which design won. Zachary’s design won with over 230 likes, and he hopes it can bring positivity to people who see it.