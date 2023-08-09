A day before the new school year started Wednesday, Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell said early indications are enrollment is up this year.

Speaking to the Waynesboro School Board on Tuesday evening, Cassell anticipates an increase in enrollment in all of the school district buildings. He hopes to have a preliminary report on enrollment after the first day of school.

Although elementary enrollment doesn’t vary much from the start, the superintendent told the school board that the student count at Waynesboro High might take several days to top out.

Cassell said none of the city’s five schools face tight capacity issues as the school year starts.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent Ryan Barber told the school board that two recent back-to-school bash events in July attracted 1,330 participants, 178 more than the year before.

The event offered several vendors and services to students and their families over two weekends. Barber said the event attracted 236 staff, community partners and volunteers to help at Kate Collins Middle School.

The back-to-school bash was the third annual one for the Waynesboro Schools.

“The staff gave up time to greet families and to remove barriers to school readiness,” Barber said.