Student enrollment up in Waynesboro as new school year begins

The school year got off to a smooth start last week, officials said Tuesday night.

“We’re off to a really great start and we’ve got a lot of support in place,” said Dr. Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools.

Barber told school board members during their meeting Tuesday that this year’s enrollment of 2,769 students is a few more than last year and on target with the board’s expectations.

“Based on the information we have right now, we would exceed that target once we get all of our kids enrolled,” Barber said.

Barber also said the reason of the slight increase might be because of newer families are moving into the area.

“We’re seeing a little bit of a bump in our numbers,” he said. “I would imagine as the homes are completed and more families move in, I would imagine our numbers to continue to grow.”

However, there are 31 students who are not enrolled because they do not meet school immunization requirements or physicals. Barber said the school district is offering assistance to those families.

“We have social workers, school nurses and family liaisons who are helping those families get appointments for physicals and immunizations,” he said.

With so many students enrolled, having enough teachers is important, Barber said. Although many school districts across the nation are wrestling with teacher shortages, Waynesboro Public Schools have enough, he said.

“I can’t say it always has been easy,” Barber said. “I was hiring some folks at the beginning of August, but we’ve been fully staffed in our classrooms.”

In addition, Barber also said the school district reduced the class sizes in younger grade levels.

“We really felt like that was important because of the pandemic and the effects of the pandemic and just providing them [the teachers] an opportunity where they have a lot of attention from our kindergarteners,” he added.

Waynesboro Public Schools’ superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said the first week back to school was a success.

“The best part was that it felt normal for the first time in three years,” he said.

Elsa Silvestri, a student representative and senior at Waynesboro High School, agreed.

“First week back has been wonderful, especially us seniors, we have that normalcy,” she said.

One reason why the first week of school went smoothly was because of the preparation from the Back-to-School Bash on July 24 and 31, Cassell said. There were around 1,152 participants from both days, in comparison to last year when only 400 people attended. A total of 336 kids received haircuts, 102 were given vaccines and over 7,500 fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items were handed out to children and their families.

“I’m so proud of our school division and of our community,” Barber said. “A lot of hard work on the part of school administrators to get schools ready. We’ve got an amazing staff that worked really hard for kids.”