Students gather for prayer at annual See You at the Pole event

Amidst everything occurring in the country, students and staff at Appalachian Christian School in Waynesboro gathered Wednesday morning to pray for the nation’s leaders and read Bible scriptures as a part of the annual See You at the Pole event.
The staff led the students out to the flagpole after the school’s morning chapel service. Once the kids lined up with distance in-between them, the event started with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. After which, students took turn reading prayers for each level of the government, from national to local, while incorporating relevant Bible verses.
“Thank God that he is the one in full authority, and in control of our nation,” one student prayed based upon Romans 13:1. “Let everyone be subject to governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.”
As political tensions heighten during election season, ACS offered prayers for President Donald Trump and other national leaders. One student prayed “our nation would be able to emerge from this darkness.”
Waynesboro Vice Mayor Lana Williams attended the event and ACS Upper School Director John Shiflett prayed for her and Waynesboro council members.
“We thank you for your willingness to dedicate yourself and to sacrifice your time for the good of this city and community,” he said to the vice mayor. “We pray a blessing over the city council and the mayor.”
After the prayer, staff led the students in singing “America, the Beautiful” and “My Country ‘tis of Thee.” Shiflett pointed out the religious undercurrents of the latter, “I know that the verses may be unfamiliar, but if you look at the words and read them and you can see that the author of that song definitely recognized that God was instrumental in the founding of our nation, as well as the perseveration of our nation.”
Since See You at the Pole began in the 1990s, it has emerged as an international phenomenon as millions around the world participate in public worship and prayer, according to the event’s website. ACS Head of School Lori Knight said the event was an opportunity to remind students about the blessings of living in the United States.
“We want to make sure that our kids understand that our country is special,” she said. “We appreciate all of the freedom we have as a Christian school to pray and to read the Bible. It’s a way that we can continue to honor that freedom by making an intentional effort to recognize this event for our students.”
