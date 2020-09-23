Students gather for prayer at annual See You at the Pole event

After the prayer, staff led the students in singing “America, the Beautiful” and “My Country ‘tis of Thee.” Shiflett pointed out the religious undercurrents of the latter, “I know that the verses may be unfamiliar, but if you look at the words and read them and you can see that the author of that song definitely recognized that God was instrumental in the founding of our nation, as well as the perseveration of our nation.”

Since See You at the Pole began in the 1990s, it has emerged as an international phenomenon as millions around the world participate in public worship and prayer, according to the event’s website. ACS Head of School Lori Knight said the event was an opportunity to remind students about the blessings of living in the United States.

“We want to make sure that our kids understand that our country is special,” she said. “We appreciate all of the freedom we have as a Christian school to pray and to read the Bible. It’s a way that we can continue to honor that freedom by making an intentional effort to recognize this event for our students.”

