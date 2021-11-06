Students get vaccinations as volunteers distribute clothes, food and masks

“It was the first clinic that we saw that was doing the 5-11 [year-old] kids shots, so we wanted to get them dosed and successful,” Katie Kopp said.

“I was feeling great when we were coming in here,” James Kopp said. “But once we got to the [clinic] I like worried a little bit. But right after the shot, I really happy.”

Emily said she got nervous when she saw how pointy the shot tip was.

Thankfully, for both the kids and the parents, therapy puppies were at the clinic to help tranquil the kids during their vaccinations. The puppies, named Glenda and Berkeley, are the therapy dogs at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.

When asked what their favorite part about the event was, James Kopp said he liked the puppies.

“Mine was when my mommy said we could go out for lunch,” said Emily Kopp, who also added Saturday was her favorite day of the week.

“Because we get to watch a movie in the middle of the day and at the end of the day and in the morning,” Emily Kopp said.

For those parents that didn’t get a chance to book a spot Saturday, however, Wight said there will be more opportunities for parents to get their children vaccinated.