Students get vaccinations as volunteers distribute clothes, food and masks

Waynesboro Public Schools hosted a vaccine clinic for children Saturday morning at Kate Collins Middle School as volunteers also provided donated clothing and boxes of perishable food.
“It’s gonna be just fine, it’s gonna be fine,” Jenelle Watson explained to an emotional and nervous girl who looked no older than 6 or 7 years-old.
“I got the shot. I got it three times and it didn’t hurt a bit! I didn’t even feel it,” Watson exclaimed to the almost tearful child. “It’s like the best shot ever!”
Employees and volunteers of the Central Shenandoah Health District and the Green Hanger Project in Waynesboro helped assist as hundreds of children, accompanied by their parents or guardians, flocked to the middle school gymnasium to receive their vaccines, which was recently made available to 5-11 year olds a few days ago.
“Really we’re here to collaborate with the Waynesboro City Schools, as well as with food pantries and with the green hanger project to provide human resources for our community,” said Laura Lee Wight, the public information officer of the Central Shenandoah Health District.
The event included food pantry food boxes, as well as a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 and then second, third and booster shots for children 12 and up.
“We’re really excited to be able to offer the 5-11 year old vaccinations where the overall goal was to come to the community and to provide the resources that are needed, especially during the winter months,” Wight said.
Volunteers with the Green Hanger Project and EMBRACE were on site to offer children clothing.
“We just had so much extra [clothing], we wanted to bring it out,” said Watson, the founder and director of the Green Hanger Project and EMBRACE. “It’s not doing anyone any good sending in our stuff. We also thought this would be a good place to get more students registered so we could get more students into the program.”
According to Watson, the Green Hanger Project started as a way to give students an opportunity to help other students who were being bullied about their appearance. Students had clothes that they or their friends eventually grew out of. So, these students collected those clothes, which were then distributed to other nonprofits in the community to help teens in need.
“With the pandemic, a lot of those programs stopped, so green hanger started a curbside distribution of monthly care packages, for middle and high school students that provided their clothes, personal care products, school supplies and a meal kit to their families once a month,” Watson said.
Wight said the event saw about 170 people sign up for the vaccine that’s available to 5-11 year olds, which is practically when they reached full capacity.
Two of those people were eight-year-old James and 6-year-old Emily Kopp of who came to the clinic with their mother, Katie, from McGaheysville.
“It was the first clinic that we saw that was doing the 5-11 [year-old] kids shots, so we wanted to get them dosed and successful,” Katie Kopp said.
“I was feeling great when we were coming in here,” James Kopp said. “But once we got to the [clinic] I like worried a little bit. But right after the shot, I really happy.”
Emily said she got nervous when she saw how pointy the shot tip was.
Thankfully, for both the kids and the parents, therapy puppies were at the clinic to help tranquil the kids during their vaccinations. The puppies, named Glenda and Berkeley, are the therapy dogs at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.
When asked what their favorite part about the event was, James Kopp said he liked the puppies.
“Mine was when my mommy said we could go out for lunch,” said Emily Kopp, who also added Saturday was her favorite day of the week.
“Because we get to watch a movie in the middle of the day and at the end of the day and in the morning,” Emily Kopp said.
For those parents that didn’t get a chance to book a spot Saturday, however, Wight said there will be more opportunities for parents to get their children vaccinated.
“You can go to Augusta Health, you can go to the Waynesboro Health Department,” she said. “We’re also going to be in the school systems later on in the month.”