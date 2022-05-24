Teacher offers life lessons to Stuarts Draft's Class of 2022

HARRISONBURG — The 2022 graduating class of Stuarrts Draft High School got some savvy advice from a respected teacher Monday night.

The high school’s 52nd commencement took place at Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University.

Science department chair Martha Mikell, a veteran of 16 years at the school, told the 176 graduates of the keys to a successful future.

She told students that life offers it share of twists and turns.

“Life is not always a straight line,” Mikell said.

But she urged the graduates to go “full speed ahead and live the ups and downs.”

Already, she said, the 2022 graduates have faced major challenges by navigating the pandemic the past two years.

“You lost a prom, in -person classes,” said Mikell, who said it was impossible to ignore the negatives. But the accomplishments have been major from the class.

They have included a four-time state pole vault champion and district championships in football and cheerleading as well as having a state forensics champion. She also reminded the students they had earned $200,000 in scholarships.

“And you did it in one of the most challenging times,” said Mikell, who said it was important to keep a perspective on what has happened and what has been accomplished.

The teacher offered a blueprint for what the students could do in the futrue.

Ultimately, Mikell said it is important to overcome the challenges and “get stuff done.”

She told the graduates they could accomplish great things by focusing.

“Success is not what you want to do, it was what you will do,” she said.

Mikell said before Monday’s graduation that writing the keynote speech was a challenge. But she said she hoped the students came away understanding the message and the key points of life’s ups and downs, having a perspective and getting things done.

Stuarts Draft Principal Nick Nycum said an earlier senior walk from the community’s two elementary schools to the middle school allowed the graduates to relive fond memories of their time as students.

And while Monday night signaled a new beginning for the graduates, Nycum said the students should always “try to do the best in everything you do.”