VERONA — Augusta County Public Schools’ proposed first draft of the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget continues to focus on salary increases, student emotional needs and renovation projects.

During the school board’s budget work session Thursday, board members and administrators discussed specifics of the draft, which will be presented during next month’s board meeting on March 16.

“I believe the budget work session went well,” said Mark Lotts, Augusta County’s executive director of business and finance. “At this point, we are still awaiting a clearer picture of state revenues to determine how we will move forward with decisions impacting the budget.”

The proposed budget is almost $143 million, 2.5%, or $48.9 million, more than the budget for the current school year. The county expects to receive $138.8 million in total, with money coming from state, federal and county governments. That means the proposed budget is about $4 million too high unless the county receives more funding than expected.

Lotts said the proposed budget has a 7% pay increase for teachers and staff. It also includes funding for additional teachers and aids, as well as school psychologists, social workers and other mental health specialists to address students’ social and emotional needs, Lotts said.

“They’re [newer position] all are important,” Lotts said. “Because of the positions, it varies based on the person’s qualifications and experiences. So, I can’t say that a psychologist would make more than a social worker.”

Like Waynesboro Public Schools, Augusta County Public Schools’ budgeting season is also complex, Lotts said.

Due to variables such as COVID relief funds like CAREs Act and ESSER funds, and the miscalculation by the Virginia Department of Education in January, school districts statewide are getting roughly $201 million less in state aid than expected. While the miscalculations might not affect larger communities, they might affect smaller and rural areas such as Augusta County.

Despite the state aid miscalculations from the VDOE and other variables, Lotts said the county is on track to approve a budget before the next fiscal year begins July 1.

“We already know what the county is going to give us on funding for next year,” Lotts said. “Once we get the House or Senate state version of the numbers, that’s a big part of it, for sure.”

Another budget work session will be held on March 2.