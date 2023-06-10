Two area high school graduates received $5,000 scholarships for continuing education from the Hershey Company and William Dearden Foundation.

The two students are Kelly Savage of Buffalo Gap High School and Logan Braun from Fort Defiance High School. The $5,000 will help cover the costs of books, fees, transportation and other living expenses during the fall semester.

Savage will attend Radford University in the fall, and Braun will study at Virginia Tech.

The two students submitted an original essay about the legacy of Dearden and their respective journeys of academic and professional growth. The William E. Dearden Foundation’s selection committee received more than 50 applications.

The joint scholarship initiative was launched in January to recognize the accomplishments of William E. Dearden, who served as chairman of the board of the Hershey Company and oversaw the construction of the Hershey plant in Stuarts Draft.

Stuarts Draft is the first community where this joint scholarship was launched. Hershey and the Dearden Foundation intend to offer the scholarship opportunity to other Hershey manufacturing communities across the United States.

Mike Sever, the director of manufacturing at the Hershey Stuarts Draft plant, said, “we are thrilled to announce the selection of the two outstanding high school seniors in Augusta County as the first recipients of the scholarship.”

The Hershey Stuarts Draft plant began operations 41 years ago.