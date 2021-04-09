Two new electric school buses now in use by Augusta County Schools

A charging station was installed at the bus garage in Fishersville. Buses take about three to three-and-a-half hours to fully charge, Lafon said, and you can expect an electric bus to go at least 80 miles when it’s fully charged. In perfect conditions, like flat roads and no wind, an electric bus will go around 130 miles before it needs to be recharged.

The Thomas Built Buses are powered by Proterra batteries, configured with 220kWh of total energy capacity. The battery has a 15-year warranty, which is the length of time the state recommends keeping a bus in rotation. The projected fuel savings over the lifetime of the bus is an estimated $90,000, Lafon said.

Electric batteries are also capable of sending stored electricity back to the power grid when busses are not in use, Lafon said. The batteries can also be used to power energy response centers during an emergency.

According to Dominion Energy, the 50 electric school buses will prevent almost three million pounds of carbon emissions within the first year of the program’s rollout. Superintendent Eric Bond said students riding the buses would learn about the reduction of carbon emissions and fossil fuels while going to and from school.

“I think that’s kind of neat and certainly is an educational opportunity for them,” Bond said.