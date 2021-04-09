Two new electric school buses now in use in Augusta County Schools

Two new electric school buses are now on the roads in Augusta County.
The buses are part of phase one of the Dominion Energy Electric School Bus Program that brought 50 electric buses to 16 school divisions located within Dominion Energy’s Virginia service territory last year.
Terry Lafon, Augusta County Schools executive director of transportation, said students began using the new buses on March 30.
“I’m just so thankful that our students in Augusta County are able to experience something that is cutting edge,” Lafon said.
One bus will operate full-time at Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville and the other will rotate every nine days between Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance and Riverheads High Schools before it's moved to its permanent location at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary starting next school year.
Originally, Augusta County Schools wasn't one of the school divisions chosen as part of the initial deployment, which were selected based on the benefit the batteries would bring to the electric grid, according to Dominion Energy. After another school division declined the purchase, Augusta County was asked to join the initiative.
The Augusta County School Board approved the two electric buses' purchase for $111,601 each during its November meeting. Electric buses typically cost around $350,000, but the county was only required to pay the price of a regular diesel bus. Dominion Energy is offsetting the additional cost for the electric bus and charging stations.
A charging station was installed at the bus garage in Fishersville. Buses take about three to three-and-a-half hours to fully charge, Lafon said, and you can expect an electric bus to go at least 80 miles when it’s fully charged. In perfect conditions, like flat roads and no wind, an electric bus will go around 130 miles before it needs to be recharged.
The Thomas Built Buses are powered by Proterra batteries, configured with 220kWh of total energy capacity. The battery has a 15-year warranty, which is the length of time the state recommends keeping a bus in rotation. The projected fuel savings over the lifetime of the bus is an estimated $90,000, Lafon said.
Electric batteries are also capable of sending stored electricity back to the power grid when busses are not in use, Lafon said. The batteries can also be used to power energy response centers during an emergency.
According to Dominion Energy, the 50 electric school buses will prevent almost three million pounds of carbon emissions within the first year of the program’s rollout. Superintendent Eric Bond said students riding the buses would learn about the reduction of carbon emissions and fossil fuels while going to and from school.
“I think that’s kind of neat and certainly is an educational opportunity for them,” Bond said.
Bond attended the rollout celebration of the first electric school bus in the state last year sponsored by Dominion Energy, Thomas Built Buses, Sonny Merryman, and Proterra. He quickly noticed how quiet the bus was and how much torque and horsepower it had with an electric battery.
Augusta County School Board members also experienced firsthand just how quiet an electric bus is during a tour of one of the new buses before their April 1 School Board meeting. Because there’s no rumbling diesel engine, noise sensors are installed on the front and rear bumpers of an electric bus as a safety precaution.
“The buses are so quiet compared to what we typically think of when we hear a bus coming that there needed to be something on the front and rear of the buses that was going to emit a sound so that students would be aware that the bus is coming,” Lafon said.
Another added safety component of the electric bus is a seatbelt for each passenger. As of now, seatbelts will remain optional for students.
During the second phase of the program, Dominion Energy hopes to bring 1,000 electric buses online by 2025, pending state approval. In phase three, the goal is to have 50% of all diesel bus replacements be electric by 2025 and 100% by 2030.
“It’s incredible to look at technology as applied to something like a school bus, which has remained unchanged really for decades,” Lafon said. “I’ve said to folks ‘we’re not reinventing the wheel, but we are modifying the wheel.”’