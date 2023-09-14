Two students were taken to Augusta Health on Thursday after a two-bus crash in Augusta County in Mint Spring.

The Virginia State Police said the two buses were traveling north on Route 11 about 3:35 p.m. when the first bus slowed for a passenger vehicle in front of it that had stopped to make a left turn. The second bus failed to brake in time and struck the rear of the first bus.

The driver of the at-fault bus was cited for following too closely.

The two students who were taken to Augusta Health were treated for injuries not life-threatening, according to both the Augusta County Schools and the state police.

A total of 10 student passengers between the two buses were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Augusta County Schools said a total of 62 students were on the two buses. The buses were carrying students home from Riverheads High School, Beverley Manor Middle School and Riverheads Elementary.

The Augusta County Schools said it activated its crisis emergency plan and sent administrators to the accident scene.

School counselors and psychologists will be at the three schools on Friday to assist students.