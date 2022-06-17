Two Waynesboro School Board members seeking re-election

Incumbent Waynesboro School Board members Kathe Maneval and Debra Freeman-Belle said Friday they will seek new terms in November.

Maneval, who has served on the school board since 2006 and represents Ward D, is currently vice chairman. Freeman-Belle is seeking a second term in Ward C.

In announcing their re-election, both school board members cited successes on their watch. Those include managing the Covid-19 pandemic and the successful re-opening of all eight schools, an average 12.5 percent compensation increase for educators in the past two years, and completion of Phase 1 of the Waynesboro High School renovation.

The two incumbent school board members spoke of a collaborative relationship with Waynesboro City Council and the opening of the school system’s Career and Technical Education Academy, the Waynesboro-Augusta Supporting Transition Employment Program Learning Lab and Valley Academy.

Both members also pointed to the acquisition of six electric school buses by 2023 that will save the school district fuel costs.

Maneval said “I am pleased with the progress we’ve made with improving teacher compensation and with working through our capital improvement projects, including the completion of Phase 1 of the high school renovation,” she said. She is also pleased about curriculum enhancements at the middle and high schools.

She said she is seeking a fifth term “because I believe that having an experienced school board member with a background in education is vital to helping to guide our school division as we move forward through these challenging times.” Maneval holds a B.A. degree from Swarthmore College and a M.S. in education from the University of Pennsylvania. She is the mother of four children, including two who are school teachers. All four children are Waynesboro High School graduates..

Freeman-Belle is a Waynesboro native, Waynesboro Public Schools alumnus and mother of three children who attend the city schools. She has spent 20 years working and volunteering in programs that serve children, youth and adults. She currently serves as executive director of the Boys and Girls Club Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. She is a certified case manager and trained in crisis intervention and mental health. She studied business administration at Mountwest Community and Technical College and Touro University.

Freeman-Belle said after the roller coaster ride of safety brought on by the pandemic the past two years, she is ready to pivot to the future.

“We need to continue working on additional support services for students; continue trying for new and needed strategies for the social, emotional, and physical well-being of our students, continue renovations to buildings in need; continue increasing employee compensation; continue our great relationship with Waynesboro City Council, and continue to have the best school system in the area. We are Waynesboro and we are resilient,” she said.

