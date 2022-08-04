Upcoming LGBTQ+ book will share personal narratives from Valley residents

The LGBTQ+ community in the Valley will be given a voice through a collection of personal stories in the Shenandoah Valley.

Friendly City Safe Space in Harrisonburg is working on a book, Out in the Valley, which is a collection of personal stories and life experiences by Shenandoah’s LGBTQ+ individuals across the Valley, including Waynesboro,

The safe space center, which is a branch of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton, is working alongside Waynesboro high school teacher and editor, Lorraine Dresch, to collaborate with 10 local authors. Those selected will be paid $400 for their stories.

Hyacinth Bellerose, Director of the Friendly City Safe Space, who uses they/them pronouns, said the book is “exemplary and exciting.”

“It’s been going really well,” they said in regards to the book process. “We’re really hoping to kind of at least be able to cover some of the experiences in the Valley, but I think that our hope is this first round will be sort of a testing round to see how many stories coming in.”

“It certainly has been really well-received,” Bellerose said. “You can tell that there’s a need that was already present, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Dresch, who also uses pronouns they/them, said they are not looking for any particular theme or narratives.

“I am looking forward to reading stories that highlight the diversity of our community and the LGBTQ+ experience,” they said in an email. “Everyone has a story. I hope people lean into the things that make them unique.”

Bellerose has still seen discrimination and prejudice for many members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Valley. They also said that younger generations are dealing with hardships, especially with transkids.

“Especially when comes to education in school, we’re seeing heated debates of the rights of transkids, which is disturbing to say the least and certainly makes them feel dehumanized,” they said.

In one incident, Bellerose said when Friendly City Safe Space had their first location in downtown Harrisonburg its pride flag outside their office was removed by the landlord.

“We didn’t want to start the space on that bad note,” they said. “We all decided to leave that space and find a different space that we would have a landlord accept us.”

Dresch said the LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with the area is “complicated.”

“Every person will feel differently about the Valley based on their particular circumstances,” they said. “But at the same time, some of the submissions we have received so far have discussed how the authors were the targets of hate crimes in the Valley, such as incidents of vandalism for displaying Pride flags at their home.”

“It is a stereotype that all rural areas are anti-LGBTQ+,” Dresch also said. “I hope that the Valley will continue to challenge this stereotype and intentionally build an inclusive community in which all people feel they belong and are valued.”

Despite the discrimination and prejudice faced, Bellerose said there are a high number of LGBTQ+ individuals in the Valley area, especially with the younger generation.

“The population is growing and that has echoed in this region,” they said. “We’re seeing more people in Waynesboro, we’re seeing more people in Staunton, we’re seeing more people in Harrisonburg.”

Although Dresch said cis straight society marks LGBTQ+ people for hardships and discrimination, they want to emphasize, “we are more than our struggles.”

“Our lives are not solely defined by prejudice,” they said. “This project wants to elevate queer joy and happiness, too.”

“Stories are incredibly powerful,” Bellerose said. “We’re providing that first step to that visibility, so that these stories can be shared and be remembered.”

The book will go to print on Sept. 30. All proceeds from the book will be used as donations to the Friendly City Safe Space in hopes of funding for another book. Since Out in the Valley is grant funded, the outcomes of this project will be evaluated by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.