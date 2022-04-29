Valley Career Center instructor Bradley Bryant named Augusta County Teacher of the Year

Bradley Bryant has served in the Air Force and later worked as a carpenter building custom homes.

When asked Friday who were his mentors, he said there were many, from high school to the military. But on Friday, it was Bryant’s work as a carpentry instructor at Valley Career and Technical Center that recognized not just his skill as a teacher, but as a mentor helping his students with life lessons. He was honored as Augusta County’s teacher of the year during a ceremony at the Best Western Plus Inn and Suites Conference Center.

“Every day is a mentoring day,” said Bryant, who said he must bring the energy his students need to class.

He also wants his students to be productive citizens.

“I get to know them and where they want to go and push them in that direction,” Bryant said.

He has a more than 90 percent success rate of finding his students employment since he started teaching in 2018.

The 2021-22 school year is ending with a bang for Bryant and his students. They are constructing three classrooms for the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School in Fishersville. And on May 7, current and former students of Bryant will spend the day constructing the frame of a two-story house for the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity.

Lee Ann Whitesell is director of the Shenandoah Valley Center for Advanced Learning that includes Valley Career Center. She said Bryant “builds relationships and connects to the community. He gives kids patience and confidence.” Whitesell said for his students who lack a proper environment, Bryant makes certain “they have something to eat and a safe place to go.”

Augusta County School Board Chairman David Shiflett thanked the honored teachers at individual schools “for what you do and the effect on students.”

Shiflett said it was Fort Defiance High School agriculture teacher Bev Roller who changed his life.

“I wanted to drop out when I was 16,” he said.

But Roller took a personal interest in him. Shiflett went on to graduate from Virginia Tech and teach agriculture in the Augusta County Schools for 18 years.

Augusta County Schools Superintendent Eric Bond told teachers he was “honored to be in the presence of greatness. You are the best of the best.”

One of Friday’s individual school teachers of the year honorees was the late Churchville Elementary School teacher Liz Erskine. She passed away last November after a battle with cancer. She was a second-grade teacher at Churchville. Staff colleagues saluted Erskine during a video. The adjectives two fellow teachers used to describe Erskine were “dedicated and delightful.”

The other teachers honored at Friday’s event were:

» Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Clymore Elementary, Grade 5 Math and Virginia Studies.

» Nicole McDaniel, Craigsville Elementary, Grade 3.

» Kelly Allio, North River Elementary, special education.

» Amy Fitzgerald, Cassell Elementary, first grade.

» Jennifer Funk, Riverheads Elementary, Pre-School.

» Wendy Hodge, Stuarts Draft Elementary, special education.

» Julie Luedtke, Stump Elementary, speech language pathologist.

» Kristi Nichols, Wilson Elementary, school counselor

» Julie Sanger, Beverley Manor Middle School, 6th grade English.

» Jeremy Long, Stewart Middle School, 8th grade science.

» Ronda Cunningham, Stuarts Draft Middle School, 7th grade science.

» Kim Claytor, Wilson Middle School, physical education, grades 6-8.

» Danielle Shields, Buffalo Gap High, English, grades 9-11.

» Scott Cash, Fort Defiance High, exceptional learners, grades 9-12.

» Kopper Ernst, Riverheads High, English, grade 11.

» Margaret Echols, Stuarts Draft High, English, grades 9-10.

» Shannon Sandridge, Wilson Memorial High, science, grades 10-12.