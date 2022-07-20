Veteran educator takes over as Wilson Memorial principal

FISHERSVILLE — An educator with more than two decades of experience has been appointed the new principal of Wilson Memorial High School.

Crystal Hanger, most recently an assistant principal at Stuarts Draft High, succeeds Vanessa Mundie as the Wilson principal. Mundie left the post after a year for a job outside the Augusta County Schools.

Hanger’s appointment was finalized at the Augusta County School Board’s July meeting.

“I am honored to be the principal at Wilson Memorial High School,” she said in an email about her appointment. “I look forward to serving the community and creating high school graduates who will contribute to the community in a positive way.”

Hanger served as an assistant principal under Stuarts Draft High Principal Nick Nycum. Nycum said in an email of Hanger’s appointment: “What Mrs. Hanger has demonstrated over the past several years at SDHS is a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, and a true compassion for both students and staff. I have no doubt that she will do the same at WMHS and be successful.”

Hanger earned a B.S. degree from James Madison University and a M.A. degree in education from Eastern Mennonite University. She also earned a reading specialist endorsement from Eastern Mennonite and administrative and supervision endorsement from JMU.

Before becoming an assistant principal at Stuarts Draft, Hanger worked as an elementary teacher, intervention specialist and reading specialist. She has 22 years of experience in education.