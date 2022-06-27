Veteran teacher Amber Lipscomb seeks Waynesboro School Board seat

A veteran teacher who spent time in the Waynesboro Schools has joined the November race for the Waynesboro School Board.

Amber Lipscomb, who taught at Kate Collins Middle School and spent seven years in the Waynesboro Schools, will run in Ward D in November against incumbent Kathe Maneval.

Lipscomb now teaches eight-grade math online through Virtual Virginia for the Charlotte County Schools. But she said Friday she wants to remain involved in the Waynesboro Schools.

“I love the students and I want to be a part of the district and stay involved,” Lipscomb said.

If elected in November, Lipscomb said she would seek more transparency and more community involvement.

She would like to see local businesses involved and a sense of community.

“I want to make our kids proud to be a Waynesboro student,” she said.

Lipscomb said it is important for Waynesboro to develop an identity. She is a graduate of Stuarts Draft High School and has undergraduate and master’s in teaching degrees from James Madison University.

According to Waynesboro Registrar Lisa Jeffers, the final certification of school board and Waynesboro City Council candidates for Ward C and Ward D include two contested races for council.

Jeremey Sloat and Kenneth Lee are seeking the Ward C council seat now held by Mayor Bobby Henderson. Incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter will be opposed by Jim Wood.

In addition to the Ward D Maneval-Lipscomb school board race, Debra Freeman-Belle is running unopposed for re-election to the Ward C school board seat.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.