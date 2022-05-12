Waynesboro announces new elementary instruction director

Veteran educator Jennifer Sturm was appointed this week to serve as the new director of elementary instruction for the Waynesboro Schools.

She has served as an assistant principal at Westwood Hills Elementary School for the past five years. Prior to that, Sturm was a special educator at Stuarts Draft Elementary School for four years. She has also served as a special educator at the Center for Autism at New Horizons Regional Education Center in Newport News and as a special educator in Gloucester.

Sturm holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Ferrum University as well as special education certification from Old Dominion University. She also earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from James Madison University.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell said of her appointment: “Mrs. Sturm fully understands the developmental needs of children and demonstrates best practice while partnering with teachers to improve outcomes for students. She believes that setting learning intentions that are clearly articulated fosters student and teacher success.”

Cassell further said “I am proud to have Mrs. Sturm lead in a new role following her excellent work at Westwood Hills Elementary.”

Sturm replaces the retiring Ann Miller as elementary instruction leader.

