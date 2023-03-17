Waynesboro School Board members unanimously approved a $48.68 million budget for 2023-24 on Tuesday night.

Superintendent Jeff Cassell said the budget includes a 5% pay increase for teachers and staff, less than what officials hoped to approve.

Cassell said he expects Waynesboro City Council to $18,820,094 for the next school year, which is $1.4 million more than the current school year.

Cassell released his proposed budget in February, but nearly $2 million in expenditures had to be cut to balance the budget. To balance the budget, Waynesboro is cutting six elementary school teaching positions, six secondary teaching positions, two division-wide positions and numerous part-time positions, Cassell said.

“Not all of these are teaching positions,” he said. “It could be instructional positions or positions that aren’t necessary to classrooms or teachers.”

Cassell said the reductions will come from staff members retiring or resigning throughout the 2022-2023 school year.

“We’ll look at every position that leaves,” said Vonda Hutcherson, Waynesboro Public Schools’ executive director of finance. “If we have a second-grade teacher that leaves, and we know if we have to fill it, we’ll see if we can fill it internally.”

In addition, the class sizes might have to be increased to around 21 to 22 students per teacher, Cassell said.

“We have enjoyed smaller class sizes in the last two years post-pandemic,” he said. “We used some of our federal funds to increase positions based on elementary and middle schools and high schools classes.”

Budgeting this year has been difficult because Waynesboro officials are still waiting to find out how much it will receive from the state.

“It continues to be an unusual and frustrating budget year,” Cassell said. “In our current budget development, we’ve chosen to stay with the governor’s proposed budget, and you can see that it’s a little more safer to do than the House budget.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget for Virginia includes $25.3 million for Waynesboro schools, while the House’s budget includes $25.1 million. The Senate's budget would send $27 million to Waynesboro schools. However, the General Assembly has not approved a state budget for the next fiscal year.

“We want the Senate’s budget,” Hutcherson said. “That will make life a whole lot easier.”

If Waynesboro schools receive more state funding than expected, fewer cuts will have to be made, she said. Either way, Waynesboro schools' budget must be amended after the General Assembly passes a budget.

“We’re waiting for them to do that so we can get the final portion of our budget,” Hutcherson said.

The school system will present its budget to Waynesboro City Council on March 27, which is the deadline to do so. The new fiscal year starts on July 1.

In other news, the school board approved the 2023-24 academic year calendar. The school year will start on Aug. 9 and end on May 22, 2024. Graduation will be on May 17, 2024. Breaks include Nov. 22-24 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 18 through Jan. 3, 2024, for the winter holidays, and March 25, 2024, through April 1, 2024, in the spring.

Waynesboro School Board will be meeting next at 4 p.m. on April 11 at Waynesboro High School.