Waynesboro changes mask policy, will now require every student, teacher wear one

Waynesboro Public Schools announced Wednesday night on Facebook it will have a mask mandate after all because of the high COVID-19 transmission rate in Waynesboro.

On July 27, the school board announced everyone in elementary schools would be required to wear a mask because there is no vaccination available for children under the age of 12.

The board also said vaccinated staff and students at middle and high schools would not be required to wear masks while indoors at school facilities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, that changed Wednesday night.

“Beginning on the first day of school, Tuesday, August 10th, all students, staff, visitors, and volunteers will be required to wear a mask, when indoors on school property and on school transportation,” the school district announced on Facebook. “We will encourage proper hand hygiene and continue the disinfection of surfaces.”

According to the Facebook post, the decision was based upon the recommendation of the Central Shenandoah Health Department, the recommendation of the CDC and the high COVID-19 transmission rate in Waynesboro.

By implementing a face mask mandate, “schools will be able to open as ‘normal’ as possible and ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the post said.

Although a partial mask mandate for Waynesboro schools had been approved earlier, the Augusta County School Board approved having no mask mandate for anyone at its meeting on July 30, which appears to still be the policy for county students and staff.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.