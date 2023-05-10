On Saturday morning, local flavors and familiar faces were seen at Waynesboro Farmers Market at Constitution Park.

The seasonal farmers market, managed by Project GROWS in Staunton, returned this past weekend to combat food insecurity, family health and educate people about the importance of agriculture.

Over 20 produce and baked goods vendors — new and returning — offered everything from veggies and fruits to meat, eggs, granola, honey, homemade bread, and other baked goods. The market also featured crafts such as candles and tie-dye from Nana’s Dyes.

“We’ve seen a lot of customers coming back. The market has been going well so far,” Project GROWS marketing and communications director Meghan Marshall said on Saturday. “It’s been steady. It haven’t seen a huge rush yet. I think people are just waking up and remembering today that the farmer’s market is opening, but it’s a lot of smiling faces.”

Waynesboro Farmers Market accepts SNAP/EBT benefits and will double benefits through Virginia Fresh Match. Several vendors can accept WIC checks and Senior FMNP vouchers as well. In addition, the market features a donation bin where farmers can donate produce to area food banks.

One vendor, Taylor Hanigosky of Wild Altar Farmstead, collaborates with Claire Trail of Eco-Librium Farm to sell produce, preserved products, and mushrooms.

“I feel like our collaboration was born out of the spirit of the Waynesboro Farmer’s Market, which is just a really supportive environment, and that’s one of my favorite things about doing the market,” Hanigosky said. “We’re [the farmer’s market] is growing, and we want the people in Waynesboro to know that.”

Another vendor, Poplar Ridge Farms, sold organic produce, including lettuce and kale. Owner and farmer Brian Jones said the first day of the season was a success.

“There has been great support from the city, and we appreciate everybody coming in,” Jones said Saturday. “One of the reasons we started this farm is to try to make good food available to people at a reasonable price.”

Hanigosky said she supports farmers markets because they help local farmers earn income.

“I’m a huge advocate for farmer’s markets as a community forum,” she said. “This is where we as businesses can come to sell our goods and pretty much make our income specifically. It’s really, really important for our economic viability to have a space like this.”

Hanigosky also said being a part of an organization with access to basic produce is essential.

“Waynesboro Farmer’s Market through Project GROWS really centers around food access,” she said. “I think that’s part of a larger narrative and a larger story, it’s not just like a fun thing to do on a Saturday, but it’s fundamental to our vitality.”

The market will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May through October. The market has been serving the Waynesboro community for over five years. It is supported by Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism, Virginia Fresh Match, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Farmers Market Association.