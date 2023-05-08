Local flavors and familiar faces at the Waynesboro Farmer’s Market on the Constitution Park Pavillion this past Saturday morning.

The seasonal farmer’s market, managed by Staunton-based education organization Project GROWS, returned for the warmer months to combat food insecurity, family health and educate locals about the importance of agriculture.

Over 20 produce and baked goods local vendors–new and returning–offer everything from veggies and fruits to meat, eggs, granola, honey, homemade bread and other baked goods. The market will also offer crafts such as candles and tie-dye from Nana's Dyes.

The market will be open from May through October every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has been serving the Waynesboro community for over five years and is supported by Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism, Virginia Fresh Match, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Farmers Market Association.