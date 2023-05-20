The class of 2023 at Waynesboro High School was congratulated Friday night for their accomplishment and resilience in navigating a global pandemic over the past three years.

“You give me hope for a brighter tomorrow,” said Kendra Jones Carter, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Waynesboro Schools. Jones Carter was the keynote speaker for Friday’s graduation at the Waynesboro High football field.

Jones Carter said she had a personal connection with the class. She served as a Waynesboro High School assistant principal for seven years before assuming her new position in 2021.

Jones Carter told the students to be open to “the new experiences and avenues that await you.”

And she advised the students that life will not always be easy.

“Everyone fails at something. Failure is a natural part of life,” Jones Carter said.

However, she told the students to “embrace the failure and keep moving forward.”

Jones Carter said the students should retain their connection to the Waynesboro community. She said her family connections to Waynesboro — including a family member who graduated from the former Rosenwald School — “have shaped my life.”

The salutatorian of the 2023 class, Daksh Rajendrabhai Ghadia, said graduation meant students had worked hard and persevered.

“There have been triumphs and challenges,” Ghadia noted in describing the graduates' journey. He also paid tribute to the families of the class of 2023.

Ghadia said graduates' families have served many roles, including being “cheerleaders, guides and pillars of strength.”

A crowd of family members and friends filled the bleachers at the football field on an autumn-like night. They came to enjoy the graduation of 199 seniors.