Waynesboro High School hosting movie night for seniors on Saturday

This Saturday, Waynesboro High School seniors can enjoy a night of popcorn, social interaction and “Remember the Titans” during a senior movie night at Bridge Christian Church.

Kristen Heizer, American Sign Language teacher, and band director Keith Smith organized the event as senior sponsors. Heizer said a driving force behind organizing a movie night was the desire to supply some sense of normalcy in a year where seniors are missing out on typical events.

“We wanted to do something to bring them together and allow them to feel like seniors in high school, but also be socially distant and responsible,” she said.

The students will gather to watch the classic football movie in the parking lot of Bridge Christian Church, where they will be instructed to space their cars out and stay with the group they arrived with. Students will receive popcorn and drinks if they choose, but they are encouraged to bring their own snacks as well. Masks are required when not eating.

The decision to host the event at the church came at the recommendation of Waynesboro’s athletic director Jeremiah Major, who attends the church. Heizer said the process of planning the movie night went quickly, with most of the focus on how to ensure the safety of students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}