Waynesboro increasing pay for substitute teachers

Assistant superintendent retiring

At the end of the meeting, it was announced that assistant superintendent Vermell Grant is retiring at the end of year effective Jan. 1, 2022.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in school leadership over the last nine years," Cassell said. "She will be greatly missed. It’s been a very bittersweet time in our office the last few days."

Waynesboro School Board member Kathryn Maneval, who agreed with Cassell, said Grant made Waynesboro a better place and shared a story about an interaction she had with Grant. When Maneval's son was beginning kindergarten, Grant stopped what she was doing to give him a tour of Westwood Elementary, Maneval said.

“It was a very warm welcome and it kind of reassured his nervous parents that he was going to be in a good place,” Maneval said. “I’m a better person because of the things I’ve learned from you."

Grant thanked current and previous school board members for "creating a culture" she could thrive in.

“I feel truly blessed to have had Waynesboro Public Schools as the place to live out my professional dreams and my career," Grant said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.