Waynesboro kindergarten students able to start in-person classes Oct. 19

The Waynesboro School Board invited kindergarteners back for in-person instruction starting Oct. 19 during Tuesday’s meeting, and other grade levels will slowly begin to come back in a hybrid-model with the goal of a fully hybrid start to the second semester in January.

Waynesboro Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell recommended the action to the board, who unanimously approved it. Parents of kindergarten students will have the option of whether their child returns to school. Cassell said 70% of parents elected for in-person learning as of this point.

Kindergarten teachers will not have to worry about teaching in two systems at once because there are enough teachers to split the workload, according to Cassell.

“We have identified dedicated virtual teachers to teach the kindergarten students who choose virtual,” he said. “So those teachers will not be doing two types of instruction. Principals have contacted our families, informed them of their options and detailed our mitigation strategies which are significant.”

Friday marks the end of the first nine-week grading period, and students who struggled will be contacted and asked if they would like to return in person, Cassell said.