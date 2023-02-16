The Waynesboro School Board was presented the 2023-24 fiscal year budget on Tuesday night's meeting by Superintendent Jeff Cassell.

According to Cassell, Waynesboro Public Schools expects to receive $48.6 million, which includes $18.8 million from the city. However, he said the total is almost $2 million less than what is needed to balance its proposed budget.

Cassell's budget proposal includes an average 5% pay increase for teachers and staff.

Budgeting is more complex this year, Cassel said, because of variables including COVID relief funds like CAREs Act and ESSER funds, as well as an increase in student enrollment, which is 3,042 students.

“I’ve never quite encountered a budget year like this one,” said Cassell during Tuesday’s night school board meeting. “I don’t know if it’s good or bad news, but it’s confusing for a couple of reasons.”

In addition to those variables, the Virginia Department of Education miscalculated the state’s educational aid in January, which means school districts statewide are getting roughly $201 million less in state aid than anticipated. Although the error might not affect larger communities such as Fairfax and Chesterfield County, it might affect smaller and rural districts, including Waynesboro.

“It is less significant in our wealthiest and largest divisions that are not nearly as dependent on state aid,” said Charles Pyle, communications director for the Department of Education. “For our smaller and rural school divisions that depend more on state aid, we recognized that.”

Waynesboro Public Schools’ executive director of finance, Vonda Hutcherson, said city officials are unsure if the state’s miscalculations will affect Waynesboro.

“We’re not sure. We’ve been hearing stuff from Richmond that it’s not going to,” she said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Cassell agreed.

“We won’t know until we see what the General Assembly does to correct or operate that,” he said.

It is not known when the state will approve its education budget; however, a revision, which was made public during this week, was made by the House of Appropriations committee based on the state’s higher-than-anticipated revenue from the sales tax, Pyle said.

If the budget does increase, Cassell said the school board hopes to add positions such as English language learner instructors, instructional assistants and additional special education teachers. The school board also wishes to expand career technical education centers.

A budget work session is scheduled for Feb. 28 at Waynesboro High School. The school board expects to approve a budget on March 14. The approved budget will then be submitted to the Waynesboro City Council.