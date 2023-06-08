The Waynesboro Public Library has become affiliated with the Next Chapter Book Club.

This development allows the library to offer book clubs for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge is sponsoring the book club.

Each club will involve groups of four to eight members. The clubs will meet in multiple community locations on a quarterly rotating basis.

Members share stories and experiences together, choose which books to read and become familiar with various community settings.

New Chapter Book Club was started in 2002 by Dr. Thomas Fish, the director of social work at Ohio State University’s Nisonger Center for Excellence in Disabilities. There are more than 300 clubs based in the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany and Rwanda.