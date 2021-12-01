Waynesboro Public School appoints new assistant superintendent

Waynesboro School Board members agreed Tuesday to appoint Dr. Ryan Barber as assistant superintendent effective immediately.

Barber replaces Vermell Grant, who announced in early November she was retiring at the end of the year.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in school leadership over the last nine years,” superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said at the time. “She will be greatly missed. It’s been a very bittersweet time in our office the last few days.”

Barber has worked for Waynesboro Public Schools for the past six years as the executive director of student dervices.

“Dr. Barber possesses all the qualities and abilities that epitomize outstanding leadership in public education," Cassell said in a press release. "He is a consummate professional and his decades of experience have refined his interpersonal and leadership skills in working with students, staff, parents, and the community to achieve common goals. Dr. Barber exhibits a deep understanding of public education and the challenges faced by school divisions, coupled with a passion and ability to lead successful school division initiatives of which the community is proud and supportive.”