Waynesboro Public School Board approves reopening plan with masks mandatory for some

“[We] can’t emphasize enough that parents need to keep students home if they’re sick,” Cassell said. “You just don’t know with the students, if they’re sick, if it’s COVID or not. They should be at home until they’re feeling better or have had a test for COVID.”

Quarantine protocols will still remain in place throughout Waynesboro Public Schools, meaning contact tracing will be in effect as advised by the protocol of the Virginia Department of Health.

Although nothing will change there, one thing that has is the schools’ athletics, which will return to their regular yearly schedules beginning next month.

“Athletics will follow the Virginia High School League rules,” Cassell said. “At this point, they’re planning to open seasons for practice and some competitions in August and September. The fall sports season will look like it has traditionally in the past.”

Even field trips could be returning for students later this year, as well.

Cassell said field trips will be considered on a case-by-case basis, but he doesn’t anticipate them happening during the first month of school.

As far as in-school events, procedures have already been put in place.

“Anyone who comes into our school, whether it’s a substitute or if it’s a situation where we might have an ‘in-school field trip,’ if you will — group of people coming in to present a program — they’ll be required to have their COVID-19 vaccination and provide us proof of that vaccination status and agree to follow our guidelines.”

