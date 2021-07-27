Waynesboro Public School Board approves reopening plan with masks mandatory for some

This fall, the first day of school will be in-person once again.
The Waynesboro Public School Board unanimously approved a school reopening plan for this year on a 5-0 vote Tuesday night. Classes begin on Aug. 10.
Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, the Waynesboro Public Schools Superintendent, addressed those in attendance about the details of the plan and how to maintain student safety for the upcoming year.
Perhaps to the relief of parents, students will be in class for a full week once again.
“We will open five days a week on a very normal schedule,” Cassell said. “We will be following the CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines. The CDC guidelines recommend physical distancing of three feet in the greatest extent possible. That will always be possible in all of our classrooms.”
Waynesboro School Board Chairwoman Diana Williams also expressed her excitement on the school year being able to move forward.
“There’s so much that’s going to change in the next few weeks,” Williams said. “I trust the division to make the right decisions based on the guidance that they’re given. I think we’re in a good place.”
Although schools plan to reopen to full capacity for the entire 2021-2022 school year, plenty of guidelines have been put into place to maintain the safety of both students and staff.
One such guideline will be regarding physical distancing, where students and staff will do their part to maintain a consistent distance of six feet from each other.
Students need to only be separated by three feet.
Regarding masks and face coverings, Cassell said schools will follow the Virginia Department of Health’s recommendation, which states everyone will wear a mask in elementary schools because there is no vaccination available for children under the age of 12. For middle and high schools, unvaccinated staff and students should mask up while vaccinated staff and students are not required to while indoors at school facilities.
“To this point, we have followed the Virginia Department of Health guidelines and recommendations and I would recommend that we continue to do that,” Cassell said.
In regards to physical distancing, Cassell said it won’t be a major determinant as to whether schools will remain open heading into the new school year.
“One of the statements in the CDC guidance is that physical distancing should not be a barrier to students being in school,” Cassell said. “They have recognized that our students need to be in school for a variety of reasons, including social [and] mental health.”
Although distancing is important, it will not face the same requirements in each of the schools’ facilities.
For instance, cafeterias will not fit in students to meet their full capacities.
To refrain from packing students elbow-to-elbow, some students will eat lunch in their classrooms and be able to eat outdoors, weather permitting. A rotation will also be planned to ensure everyone gets the chance to each lunch in different places.
Unlike school cafeterias, however, transportation will be much different.
“Our bus capacity [and] our vans will operate at full capacity but everyone riding will be required to wear a mask,” Cassell said. “That’s actually still part of the CDC requirement of public transportation.”
Additionally, Cassell said gatherings at both playgrounds and PE classes will be limited to only a select number of students at a time. The playgrounds and equipment will also continue to be sanitized. Face coverings will also not be required when students are outside, for now.
To begin each day, schools will not have to take the temperatures of their students, but will continue to do health screenings for students by asking questions about their current health and their exposure to others that may or may not have had contact with the coronavirus.
As Cassell stated further, if parents are unsure about their child’s health, keep them away from school.
“[We] can’t emphasize enough that parents need to keep students home if they’re sick,” Cassell said. “You just don’t know with the students, if they’re sick, if it’s COVID or not. They should be at home until they’re feeling better or have had a test for COVID.”
Quarantine protocols will still remain in place throughout Waynesboro Public Schools, meaning contact tracing will be in effect as advised by the protocol of the Virginia Department of Health.
Although nothing will change there, one thing that has is the schools’ athletics, which will return to their regular yearly schedules beginning next month.
“Athletics will follow the Virginia High School League rules,” Cassell said. “At this point, they’re planning to open seasons for practice and some competitions in August and September. The fall sports season will look like it has traditionally in the past.”
Even field trips could be returning for students later this year, as well.
Cassell said field trips will be considered on a case-by-case basis, but he doesn’t anticipate them happening during the first month of school.
As far as in-school events, procedures have already been put in place.
“Anyone who comes into our school, whether it’s a substitute or if it’s a situation where we might have an ‘in-school field trip,’ if you will — group of people coming in to present a program — they’ll be required to have their COVID-19 vaccination and provide us proof of that vaccination status and agree to follow our guidelines.”