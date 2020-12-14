Waynesboro Public Schools will complete the first week of spring semester in virtual format

Plans for Waynesboro Schools students to return to school for in-person learning have changed, the school announced Monday.
In a letter informing families of students and staff of the change, Waynesboro Public Schools superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said all locations would be closed to students the week of Jan. 4, and that in-person instruction will resume the week of Jan. 11 at all locations. Virtual instruction and/or printed curricular materials will be provided the week of Jan. 4.
“I wish you and your family an enjoyable holiday season and Winter Break," Cassell said in the letter. "Each individual’s actions during the holiday season can directly impact our community. You can take several actions this holiday season that will slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and, in turn, allow us to welcome children back to in-person instruction earlier in January.”
These actions include wearing a mask, practicing proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, staying at home when you are not feeling well, practicing social distancing by maintaining a six-foot distance from people not living in your home, considering the community levels of COVID-19 and whether it is safe to travel during the holiday and limiting your time with small and large groups of people who do not live in your household.
Cassell said in the letter that even with these mitigation efforts in place, he remains concerned about the level of community transmission in our community and the impact on school staffing.
The decision to close schools the week of Jan. 4 comes with the Central Shenandoah Health Department's support and the Waynesboro School Board, Cassell said.
“As the first semester comes to an end, I am incredibly proud of our students, their families, and our dedicated faculty and staff,” Cassell said in the letter. “COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges and together we have persevered and continued to provide a high-quality education for our students.”
As it stands, faculty and staff are not impacted by the scheduled change. Workers will report to their worksite following the winter break. All scheduled athletics events and practices will go on as planned.
Families wishing to participate in an-virtual format will still have the chance to do so during the second semester.
