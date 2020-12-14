Waynesboro Public Schools will complete the first week of spring semester in virtual format

Plans for Waynesboro Schools students to return to school for in-person learning have changed, the school announced Monday.

In a letter informing families of students and staff of the change, Waynesboro Public Schools superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said all locations would be closed to students the week of Jan. 4, and that in-person instruction will resume the week of Jan. 11 at all locations. Virtual instruction and/or printed curricular materials will be provided the week of Jan. 4.

“I wish you and your family an enjoyable holiday season and Winter Break," Cassell said in the letter. "Each individual’s actions during the holiday season can directly impact our community. You can take several actions this holiday season that will slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and, in turn, allow us to welcome children back to in-person instruction earlier in January.”

These actions include wearing a mask, practicing proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, staying at home when you are not feeling well, practicing social distancing by maintaining a six-foot distance from people not living in your home, considering the community levels of COVID-19 and whether it is safe to travel during the holiday and limiting your time with small and large groups of people who do not live in your household.

