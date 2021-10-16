Waynesboro school board adds five new teacher work days

Five new teacher work days have been added to Waynesboro Public School's 2021-22 academic calendar.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting at Waynesboro High School, the school board passed the amendment in an effort to aid teachers with more time to plan their schedules and students to catch up with work.

"We have a lack of substitutes with the number of staff and students that are out from quarantining. There's so many students that are trying to catch up with make up work that our teachers need some additional planning time," said Waynesboro Public School superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell.

Cassell also said with the high transmission rate over the past 45 days in the Waynesboro area, there's been a large number of students who are either testing positive or quarantined for 14 days.

The five new dates are Oct. 25, Nov. 15, Dec. 6, Feb. 7 and March 7.

