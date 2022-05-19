Waynesboro School Board approves three new assistant principals

The Waynesoro School Board gave approval Thursday to three new assistant principals for city schools for the 2022-23 school year.

The school board approved the hiring of Heather Craddock as assistant principal for Westwood Hills Elementary. John Helbert III was appointed assistant principal of William Perry Elementary School, and Ryan McLaughlin was named one of the assistant principals for Kate Collins Middle School. The three administrators start their new jobs July 1.

Jeff Cassell, the superintendent of the Waynesboro Schools, said “Ms. Craddock, Mr. Helbert, and Mr. McLaughlin are uniquely qualified with rich experiences that they will bring to their new positions in Waynesboro. I am excited about the impact each professional will have on our overall division leadership team, the staff at our schools, and the children and families we serve.”

Craddock has served as an assistant principal and intern/assistant principal at South River Elementary School in Rockingham County for the past three years. Previously, she served as a special educator at Montevideo Middle School in Penn Laid for five years, Sherando High School in Stephens City for seven years and Clearview Elementary School in Herndon for three years. Craddock has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Western Kentucky University, her educational specialist and educational leadership master’s degrees from Liberty University and her administrative certification in educational leadership from James Madison University.

Helbert has served as the school counselor at J. Frank Hilyard Middle School in Rockingham County for the past five years. He spent 18 years working in the Fluvanna County Schools and also has experience as a school bus driver and physical education teacher. Helbert has a bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater College in K-12 health and physical education, a master’s degree in school counseling from Longwood University and his administration certification in educational leadership from James Madison University.

McLaughlin has served as a special educator at Kate Collins Middle School for the past five years. He has also been an assistant football coach for Waynesboro High School. McLaughlin holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education from Radford University. He is endorsed in K-12 general curriculum and K-12 adapted curriculum special education from James Madison University. He will soon earn his administration certification in educational leadership from JMU.

