Waynesboro School Board approves transgender policy

Discussion about transgender students took up about an hour at Tuesday evening’s Waynesboro School Board meeting.

The board approved rules about school safety issues, including bullying and harassment, for the 2021-22 school year, which included issues concerning transgender students, including their right to use the restroom of their choice. The vote counted four members in favor of the motion and one member, Erika Smith, abstained.

“I think it’s important to note that we are proposing to adopt tonight our non-discrimination and anti-bullying policies,” Waynesboro superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said before the vote. “The policies proposed for you for consideration for tonight are not the Department of Education’s proposed model policies. The policies that you have before you are Virginia School Board Association policies.”

Two changes include allowing students to use a name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity and that facilities such as restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to a student’s gender identity shall be available to all students.

Some parents at the meeting voiced concerns that students who are not transgender would identify as someone of the opposite sex to gain access to a restroom or locker room for the opposite sex.