Waynesboro School Board begins tackling next year's budget

It's that time of year again.

Waynesboro School Board members spent most of its regular meeting Tuesday discussing next year's budget.

The projected 2023-2024 budget is $49 million, said Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell, who has been with the school system for 10 years. He plans to present a final budget during the next meeting on Feb. 14.

“I presented what the governor proposes to the General Assembly, but that will certainly change,” Cassell said on Wednesday.

This year’s budget is $56 million and includes $7.1 million in CARES Act funds. Most of those funds went toward renovating Wenonah Elementary School.

“It was just one-time money that came from the federal government that we have a limited time to spend,” Cassell said.

In next year's budget, CARES Act funds will be $1.2 million, about $6 million less than how much Waynesboro received this year.

Despite potentially receiving less CARES Act money, school board members hope to address teacher recruiting, compensation and retainment.

Teacher compensation was also discussed during the public hearing before Tuesday's meeting.

“There are employees who are leaving our school district to work for other school districts for two main reasons, low salary, and no room to advance in their careers,” said Margaret Migas, a co-president of the Waynesboro Education Association.

Migas and fellow co-president Kathryn Brown urged board members to support veteran teachers better.

“Some of us know that there is funding available to further education like master’s or Ph.D. program,” Migas said. “But, it is not easy to find that information, and it’s not advertised wisely, so I would love to see more people taking advantage of improving their education so we can bring that to Waynesboro.”

Cassell told them their comments would be taken into consideration.

“The board always appreciates the input from the education association,” he said. “They confirmed that we have worked together very collaboratively, and we’re able to meet their needs to exceed.”