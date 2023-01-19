Waynesboro School Board elects Smith as chair, Freeman-Belle as vice chair

The Waynesboro School Board elected Ward B representative Erika Smith as its chairperson on Jan. 10.

Smith joined the school board in 2017 when chosen to replace Shelly Laurenzo, who left the board before her term ended. Smith, born in Waynesboro and raised in Augusta County, was re-elected in 2000 to serve a four-year term.

“I am excited to continue to serve the children and families of Waynesboro in my new role," Smith said in a news release. "I am dedicated to serving the diverse population in our city and am committed to ensuring that every child experiences the many opportunities available in our public schools.”

Ward C representative Debra Freeman-Belle was elected as the board’s vice chair.

“I focus my energy on ideas and decisions that promote classroom, school, and community partnerships," Freeman-Belle said in a release. "I am passionate about the added benefit of collaborative efforts that value different perspectives and experiences while working towards common goals."

Freeman-Belle was re-elected to the school board for a second term in November. She was not opposed.

"I take GIANT Pride in serving as an additional voice for our future leaders and youngest citizens, the students of Waynesboro Public Schools," she said in a release.

Superintendent Jeff Cassell said he was "excited" to work with Smith and Freeman-Belle in a release.

"I am proud of our school board and how they always are focused on what is the best decision for our students, staff, and community," he said.

Smith and Freeman-Belle serve alongside Diana Williams of Ward A, Amber Lipscomb of Ward D and H. Rick Wheeler.