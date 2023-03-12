In March, Women’s History Month, many reflect on how far women have come and the obstacles they have overcome.

In Waynesboro, there is a female majority on the school board, with voters represented by Diana Williams of Ward A, Chairperson Erika Smith of Ward B, Vice-Chair Debra Freeman-Belle of Ward C, and Amber Lipscomb of Ward D. The only male on the board is Rick Wheeler.

By day, these women fill the role of educator, executive or mother. But by night, they are public servants. The responsibilities of board members include bridging the gap between school administrators and the community, approving the school administration budgets, implementing local school policies and helping guide the administration in its decision-making process.

Having just celebrated International Women’s Day on Wednesday, these elected officials wanted to share advice and encourage girls to aspire to leadership roles.

Lipscomb, an eighth-grade math teacher for Virtual Virginia at Charlotte County Schools and a mother of two, said celebrating Women’s Day is important because of women's many roles.

“I feel like we bring so much value, not only to society now with being in the workforce and contributing to the taxpayers’ money and all of those things, but we’re essential in a home, too, with many women still cooking for the family or going to get food at the grocery store with all your kids,” she said. “We just bring so much that [many women] don’t feel valued sometimes.”

However, Smith, chairperson of the board and a stay-at-home mother, said Women’s Day should be celebrated every day instead of recognizing the observance for a specific time.

“I look at leadership differently than some women,” she said. “If you have the qualities and the ability to fulfill your desires, it doesn’t matter if you’re male or female.”

Williams agreed.

“At the root of it all, I feel like we can also have a day, but I feel like we should be celebrating every day,” she said. “But, because we’ve been overlooked, discounted, considered weak and fragile and not having the mental facility to be an elected person in the past, now we have to have a day to celebrate that.”

Historically, women traditionally held domestic responsibilities such as cooking and cleaning, caring for the children and providing emotional support for their husbands. During the 1920s, women fought for suffrage, and Congress passed the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote. Then, in the 1960s and 70s, a second-wave feminism movement fought for reproductive rights and workplace equality. This decade-long fight shaped the characteristics of the modern, financially independent and professional woman we know today.

There are many accomplishments women have made in recent years, such as Lana Williams of Ward A being elected as the city’s first female mayor in January.

Freeman-Belle, who has over 10 years of leadership experience in non-profit organizations, said it is empowering and rewarding to be in that position.

“Whether I want to be or not, I know I’m a role model,” said Freeman-Belle, the CEO of Waynesboro Boys and Girls Club. “The opportunity to be a woman in leadership, as well as a person of color, has sunk in over the last few years.”

The Ward C school board member considers herself a servant leader, a leader who prioritizes serving the greater good and for all voices to be heard.

“I think a good quality of a good leader is someone willing to be wrong, someone willing to hear others, someone willing to fight for the values and the things they believe in, and someone that’s willing to take up space to bring people together and not take up space for their own egos,” Freeman-Belle said.

While women in leadership and elected officials are highly valued in today’s culture, sexism and misogyny continue to exist.

Both Lipscomb nor Smith have faced sexism throughout their careers. However, Williams and Freeman-Belle have faced sexism and racism.

Williams, who has always been outspoken on racial disparities, said she faces sexism and racism daily, but in microaggressive forms.

“It’s not always in-your-face racism, but it’s like microaggressions. It’s the idea that I can’t be vocal, I can’t speak out against racism because I’m on the school board or that it’s not a good look for the chair,” she said. “It’s like you’re part of the problem. If I’m experiencing injustice, if I’m being gaslit and I call you out for it, then take your licks and stop doing it.”

In addition to microaggressions, some school board members say they still suffer from imposter syndrome, a feeling of self-doubt about one’s qualifications for the job.

“I’ve learned through mentorship, therapy and just through getting older that I am my worst critic,” Freeman-Belle said. “It’s hard for me to talk about accomplishments because I see all the things left I want to do, or I know that we as this community or organization can be doing better.”

Despite the challenges, all the women have enjoyed working with the school administration and said the division is a community in itself. Vonda Hutcherson, executive finance director for Waynesboro Public Schools and clerk for the school board meetings, said working with the board has been enjoyable.

“It’s amazing to see that the school board understands the tasks in front of them, and it’s important for them to keep their priorities at the forefront,” Hutcherson said.

In addition, Hutcherson also has a team of female colleagues who work alongside her within the school’s finance department.

“It’s been a great role to have, and it’s been a great position to be in,” she said. “I’ve always felt supported here, so being in that leadership role has been fun because you do get to make a difference, and you do get to be in the decision-making part of how we do business.”

The school board members shared their advice to girls who want to become educators, leaders or elected officials when they grow up.

Lipscombs’ top advice to girls is to be aware of how they treat others.

“Remember, someone is always watching,” the long-time educator said. “Be sure that in any situation you’re in, remember that someone is always watching how you react, what you say, and the things that you do.”

“So, make sure you are observant in how you speak to people because everybody knows this quote, ‘people don’t remember what you say, but they do remember how you made them feel,’” she added.

Freeman-Belle said she often tells girls she wants to see them take her place one day.

“I’m not in any of these jobs to gate-keep it,” she said. “I want you to see me here and say, ‘I want her job’ or ‘I want a job that’s similar,’ and know that you can put your mind to it.”

“You can do anything you want to do. Don’t let anybody tell you differently,” Smith said. “Always look out for you. Anything is possible.”