Waynesboro school board to implement DOE sexually explicit content policy next school year, allows parents to have voice

Waynesboro school administrators will be implementing the Virginia Department of Education's policy regarding instructional materials with sexually explicit content next school year, giving parents a voice.

The law was signed in April by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, which requires school boards notify parents of any sexually explicit material included in their students’ curriculum. The law requires school boards to pass those policies by Jan. 1. The DOE "model policy" states of sexually explicit content such as nudity or sexual scenes in picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film and digital image. The policy also includes depictions of beastiality, fetishism and incest.

The school board have already passed those policies during their last meeting on Dec. 13. Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools, said while the school board has not adopted those policies, they adopted the Virginia School Board Association policy in alignment with the state law.

"It's important that our students have access to a variety of different viewpoints," Barber said. "However, we're going to take a hard look at materials that are sexually explicit."

Although sexually explicit materials are not typically taught in the school division's curriculum, Barber stated the school board will give a notice of sexually explicit content to families on their website within 30 days of teaching that material.

The teacher teaching any instructional materials with sexually explicit content must determine by identifying the material and required to fill a form for the school division's director of instruction, William Teachey. Teachey will then go through a process to examine those materials.

"The intent behind this is that parents are going to have more of a voice in knowing what their kids are being taught," Barber said.

If a parent decides to file a complaint to the school board about the material that will potentially be taught, the parents would being their concerns to the school's principal. The principal would then report the complaint to Teachey and along with Teachey, Barber would take the complaint through a vetting process in a timely manner. They would then look over options of alternative instructional materials for the curriculum.

Barber said Waynesboro school division have always made parents aware of sexually explicit content being taught in curriculums.

"What our teachers have regularly done is communicate that to students, communicate that to parents and gotten permission from the administration to show that material," he said. "And that's our regular process. The governor's office just got really specific with sexual content and made it more specific than it had been in the past."

While the policies have been in place, Barber said that he does not see school curriculum using sexually explicit material anytime soon.

"We always want to partner with parents," he said. "If parents have feelings about the content that we're feeling about the materials that we are teaching, we want to hear from parents. We want to understand where they're coming from."