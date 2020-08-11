Waynesboro School Board votes for all-virtual start to year, delays first day of school

After weeks of public discussion, the Waynesboro School Board unanimously voted Tuesday evening to move to an all-virtual model for students and delay the start of the school year to Aug. 31.

Waynesboro Superintendent Jeff Cassell opened the meeting by outlining the new plan, which the board voted upon because of his recommendation. Currently, students will learn virtually through the Canvas system for the entire upcoming semester, but Cassell noted that returning to school earlier may be considered if it is safe.

“I would like to think that conditions improve to the point where we can return to school in-person,” he said. “I hope that’s the goal of everyone in the room, to have our students back in the building when the environment is safe to do so and we can provide consistent quality education.”

Cassell assured that virtual learning will not look how it did in the spring. Students will receive graded assignments that they are required to complete. Students need to be prepared to work directly with teachers during school hours and complete assignments on their own during different times of the day.