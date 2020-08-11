Waynesboro School Board votes for all-virtual start to year, delays first day of school

After weeks of public discussion, the Waynesboro School Board unanimously voted Tuesday evening to move to an all-virtual model for students and delay the start of the school year to Aug. 31.
Waynesboro Superintendent Jeff Cassell opened the meeting by outlining the new plan, which the board voted upon because of his recommendation. Currently, students will learn virtually through the Canvas system for the entire upcoming semester, but Cassell noted that returning to school earlier may be considered if it is safe.
“I would like to think that conditions improve to the point where we can return to school in-person,” he said. “I hope that’s the goal of everyone in the room, to have our students back in the building when the environment is safe to do so and we can provide consistent quality education.”
Cassell assured that virtual learning will not look how it did in the spring. Students will receive graded assignments that they are required to complete. Students need to be prepared to work directly with teachers during school hours and complete assignments on their own during different times of the day.
A primary reason for the move to all-virtual is the realization that schools lacked the resources to provide quality education to students face-to-face if employees had to quarantine, Cassell said. Several teachers already experienced delays in work either due to waiting for test results or coming into contact with someone with COVID-19.
Schools will provide internet-ready devices and hotspots that allow students to engage with their schoolwork without barriers. Waynesboro is partnering with United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro as well as the YMCA to provide childcare for parents.
“We are working diligently affordable and safe childcare options to the community,” United Way CEO Kristi Williams said. “More importantly, this will be a learning conducive environment. This will be geared towards continuing education outside of the home in a safe and reliable environment that will have all the tools necessary for them to sign onto their Canvas.”
Teachers voiced their gratitude to the board during public comments. Wayne Hills Pre-K teacher Stephanie Mullaney said that though teachers often rise to the occasion, they felt unable to succeed under these circumstances.
“The stress that I’ve seen among my colleagues is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Mullaney said. “We aren’t people who say that we can’t do it, but this has been a weight that many of us feel we just can’t carry.”
Waynesboro High School teacher Tim Wion commended the school board for their actions, saying that the board set a good example for the community on how to handle hard decisions like schools reopening. However, Wion urged the board to deeply consider all possibilities when they eventually decide to resume in-person instruction as he foresaw difficulties in the hybrid model.
“The sheer number of people trying to do what they’re supposed to do within a certain space was not going to work,” Wion said. “If there is a time when we can come back to a building, we might want to look at that more closely than trying to make something like a hybrid model. There may be better ways to go about this.”
The delay to Aug. 31 gives teachers time to fully acclimate to Canvas, and allows them to provide a quality education for students.
An updated calendar for the school year will be released next month, as they are waiting to see whether the Virginia Department of Education will release regulations that affect their school year.
