Waynesboro School Board's new policy dealing with sexually explicit content in schools will begin in the fall

Waynesboro Schools will be implementing a state-mandated policy next fall that requires notifying parents of any instructional materials with sexually explicit content, officials said.

Policies for Waynesboro were passed at the school board’s Dec. 13 meeting and modeled after the Virginia School Boards Association’s policy in alignment with the state law.

The law, signed in April by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, requires school boards to notify parents of sexually explicit material in their student’s curriculum. The law required school boards to pass these policies by Jan. 1. The Department of Education describes sexually explicit content as nudity or sex scenes in photographs, drawings, films and digital images. In addition, depictions of bestiality, fetishism and incest are also considered sexually explicit content.

“It’s important that our students have access to a variety of different viewpoints,” said Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools. “However, we’re going to take a hard look at materials that are sexually explicit.”

Although sexually explicit materials are not typically used in Waynesboro schools, Barber said the board will notify families on its website at least 30 days before sexually explicit content is used in the classroom.

Any teacher planning to use sexually explicit content must fill out a form and give it to Tim Teachey, the executive director of instruction for Waynesboro Schools. Teachey will then examine the materials.

“The intent behind this is that parents are going to have more of a voice in knowing what their kids are being taught,” Barber said.

If a parent wants to file a complaint about any material planned to be used, they are asked to bring their concerns to the school’s principal. The principal is then supposed to report the complaint to Teachey. At that time, the complaint will promptly be vetted. Alternative instructional materials will be looked into if needed.

Barber said the Waynesboro school division has always made parents aware of sexually explicit content taught in the classroom.

“What our teachers have regularly done is communicate that to students, communicate that to parents, and gotten permission from the administration to show that material,” he said. “And that’s our normal process. The governor’s office got specific with sexual content and made it more specific than it had been in the past.”

Although the policies have been in place, Barber said he does not see the school curriculum using sexually explicit material anytime soon.

“We always want to partner with parents,” he said. “If parents have feelings about the content we’re feeling about the materials we are teaching, we want to hear from parents. We want to understand where they’re coming from.”