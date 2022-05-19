Waynesboro School employees to get average 7.5 percent pay hike

The Waynesboro School Board approved 2023 salary scales for employees Thursday, and administrators said employees will receive a 7.5 percent average salary increase during the upcoming year.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell said the 7.5 percent increase is higher than the previously estimated 6.5 percent salary increase.

Although local governments and school districts await a final state budget, Cassell said the Waynesboro Schools needed salary scale approval so teacher contracts could be sent.

But Cassell said despite the General Assembly impasse on the budget, “we are confident in the salary increase.”

Vonda Hutchinson, the school district’s executive director of finance, said the lowest salary increase under the new salary scale approval would be 5.35 percent.

The Waynesboro School Board last month approved a budget of more than $55 million for fiscal year 2023, that also includes 18 new positions and a $14 minimum wage for employees, Hutchinson said.

Cassell said the 2023 budget approved last month would have to be revised when the General Assembly approves the state budget. While there is no indication of a state approval yet, the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

Meanwhile, the pool of applicants for teaching positions in the Waynesboro Schools for the upcoming year has included candidates from the largest metropolitan areas in Virginia and as far away as California, said Ryan Barber, the school district’s assistant superintendent.

Barber said a teacher hired for career and technical education and health science came from the Virginia Beach area. He said the teacher relocated to the area for family reasons, but was also attracted by the quality of life in the Shenandoah Valley and the decreased cost of living.