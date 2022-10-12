Waynesboro school enrollment about the same as last year

Waynesboro Public School’s enrollment increase is on par with the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal budget, officials said.

This school year’s official enrollment is 2,828 students, which is a slight increase from last year’s total enrollment of 2,825 students.

“We’re three students above that, so enrollment is steady and it’s right on target with our budget amounts,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools, during Tuesday evening’s school board meeting.

Vonda Hutchinson, Waynesboro Public School’s executive director of finance, explained the school division budgeted on same number of students to compare from last year.

“We’re kind of comparing from apples to apples of our state funding,” she said. “Right now, we’re holding pretty true to the trends we had last year.”

The projected budget for this upcoming fiscal year is around $57 million, in comparison to last year’s fiscal budget which was $42.3 million. The increase is contributed to the construction projects of schools that were not given last year and the COVID-19 relief funding from the state, said Vonda Hutchinson, Waynesboro Public School’s executive director of finance.

Hutchinson said the budget might decrease some once the two contributors are spent.

“Those are the two big pieces of that,” she said. “So, the construction money and that [CARES Act] money, we’ll use it this year and we’ll use it next year, but then that’s going to be gone, so our budget will probably drop down some.

Although the upcoming budget will not be finalized until May, the school board meeting discussed and identified three priorities. One of the main priorities was to improve employee compensation to support teacher retention and recruitment. Another is to utilize federal pandemic recovery funds to efficiently address student needs. The third one is to complete construction and renovation projects at Wenonah Elementary, Wayne Hills Pre-K Center and Shenandoah Valley Center for Advanced Learning.

“We are required to spend the federal funds by September 2024,” Cassell said. “So, much of that work will happen in the spring of year, but some of it may go as long as into the summer of 2024.”

Despite the budget talks still in the works and the pandemic hopefully coming to an end, Cassell said the schools are happy to be back in session in a more normal setting.

“This has been one of the best openings of schools that we’ve had,” he said. “Almost everyone is excited to be back to school. Students are happy to be back and teachers are able to have a more normal year.”