Waynesboro school officials still deciding on mask mandate

With less than three weeks remaining before the school year begins, Waynesboro officials are unsure whether there will be a mask mandate.

On Wednesday, Virginia’s Health and Education departments urged all elementary school students and staff to wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status, until vaccines are available to children under 12.

“The school administration and school board are reviewing the recommendations,” said Waynesboro school superintendent Jeffrey Cassell on Thursday. “A final decision on the mask policy will be forthcoming.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state’s mask guidelines released Wednesday afternoon is “strongly recommended,” but not binding. Schools, including in Waynesboro and Augusta County, have the freedom to “implement local mask policies.”

Waynesboro school board members will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waynesboro High School and are expected to tackle the state’s guidelines when discussing the city’s reopening plan.

School officials in Augusta County did not respond to questions about whether they will have a mask mandate for elementary school students and staff.

Waynesboro starts the new school year on Aug. 10 with in-person classes.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.