Waynesboro Schools $57 million budget approved

The Waynesboro School Board gave final approval to an almost $57 million 2023 budget for the Waynesboro Schools on Tuesday night.
The budget approved Tuesday offers an average 7.5 percent raise to employees, and raises the school district’s minimum wage to $14 an hour.
Superintendent Jeff Cassell said the state funds included in Tuesday’s budget are based on the budget recently approved by the Virginia General Assembly. However, Cassell said the 2023 state budget still awaits the signature of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.