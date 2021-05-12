Waynesboro Schools announces Back-to-School Bash events for students this summer

The end of summer break is always bittersweet. However, Waynesboro students have a little something to look forward to before returning to school on Aug. 10.

During Tuesday night’s monthly School Board meeting, Dr. Ryan Barber, executive director of student services at Waynesboro Public School, announced two Back-to-School Bash events — the first on July 25 and the second on Aug. 1, both scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At the event, families will have access to medical services, school staff, school registration support, shoe and clothing vouchers, fresh fruits and vegetables, haircuts and hygiene items, community organization, and most importantly, fun.

“Our goal, our vision, would be to remove barriers to school readiness for students and their families,” Barber said. "We want to connect and understand what our students and their families need."

The events were something they’ve always wanted to offer but weren't able to do so because of the pandemic, he said.

Students will also have the chance to sign up for school supplies during either of the events before the annual Stuff the Bus event.

