Waynesboro Schools announces Back-to-School Bash events for students this summer

The end of summer break is always bittersweet. However, Waynesboro students have a little something to look forward to before returning to school on Aug. 10.
During Tuesday night’s monthly School Board meeting, Dr. Ryan Barber, executive director of student services at Waynesboro Public School, announced two Back-to-School Bash events — the first on July 25 and the second on Aug. 1, both scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
At the event, families will have access to medical services, school staff, school registration support, shoe and clothing vouchers, fresh fruits and vegetables, haircuts and hygiene items, community organization, and most importantly, fun.
“Our goal, our vision, would be to remove barriers to school readiness for students and their families,” Barber said. "We want to connect and understand what our students and their families need."
The events were something they’ve always wanted to offer but weren't able to do so because of the pandemic, he said.
Students will also have the chance to sign up for school supplies during either of the events before the annual Stuff the Bus event.
“We will know the families who’ve requested that type of support, and we will be able to have their school supplies delivered to them on the first day of school, so they’re ready to go," Barber said. "There are no worries about that."
Barber said teachers won’t be required to attend either of the events but can sign up to participate if they are interested.
In other business, the board approved several projects in the consent agenda with a target start date soon after Memorial Day. Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said projects include roofing, new lighting and tree removal, and will cost an estimated half a million dollars.
Cassell said the projects would be paid for using end-of-year funds. This includes savings from the start of the year when schools were virtual and not funding transportation, substitutes or other necessary travel.
Cassell said there would be some expenditure of CARES Act funds used in the project, which will also fund summer instruction for the next three upcoming years.
The board continues to work on its capital improvement plan, Cassell said, which includes both CARES Act funding and the additional funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Total funding from the American Rescue Plan totals around 10 million dollars for Waynesboro schools. The funding does have many regulations on how it must be used, as with any federal funding, Cassell said. He is expected to give additional details about the funding at future meetings.