Waynesboro Public Schools is growing greener this spring season.

The school division is collaborating with Project GROWS to be responsible for the operation and management of the Waynesboro Education Farm at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School this spring. As a result, the Staunton farming education organization is incorporating its hands-on and centered learning methods to teach Waynesboro students the importance of agriculture, farming and food insecurity.

“It’s so exciting to take our partnership with Waynesboro Public Schools to the next level,” said Nichole Barrows, Project GROWS’ director of education. “We get to apply our expertise in garden-based education and academic programming outdoors to this new level of partnership that Waynesboro envisions will be a district-wide effect.”

The WEF is preparing its soil for the growing season, which runs from spring to fall. Kate Collins Middle School’s Garden Club students harvested the farm’s winter crops, such as kale, spinach and carrots, to create a lemony kale salad.

“I believe and find that it [hands-on learning] enables attention,” said Ryan Blosser, Kate Collins’ Garden Club and Project GROWS instructional leader. “A lot of learners learn with their hands, and so, anytime we can get kids outdoors and engage with their learning experience in the farm setting, it will stick that much better.”

One Kate Collins’ 8th-grade student, Talika Bigg, said harvesting the kale was fun, despite the difficulty of picking the kale’s stems.

“I think picking the kale was kind of fun because, at one point, I got to try one of them, which was actually quite good,” she said. “Usually, in most of my lifetime, I don’t try things raw, so, like trying natural ingredients such as kale is good.”

Another 8th grader from Kate Collins, Ian Pretty, got involved with the Garden Club since 6th sixth grade. He was helping to spread the compost at one of the greenhouses to prevent erosion.

“It was troublesome,” he said. “You have to use a pitchfork and put it [compost] into a wheel barrel.”

The farm was conceptualized before the pandemic when the Extended School Year Grant from the Virginia Department of Education was awarded to Waynesboro Public Schools. Since Berkley Glenn has over an acre of open land within the school’s property, the non-profit educational organization, Allegheny Mountain Institute, turned the land into a high-yield farm. As a result, students could produce vegetables and plants within the farms and their greenhouses.

“With increased mental health issues, having kids outside digging in the dirt and being able to come out has [sic] shown benefits for their well-being,” India Harris, Waynesboro’s director of secondary instruction.

Project GROWS is no stranger to the River City. The organization also manages the Waynesboro Farmers Market, which runs from May to October on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to stay in touch with the local community.

This is only the beginning for Waynesboro Public Schools and Project GROWS, as many future programs are in the works for the students.

“I do get excited for youth development and sort of that high school experience and K to 12 journeys,” Barrows said.

After the students and instructional leaders washed the vegetables, cut the carrots and made the salad, the students gathered around in a circle to learn about Project GROWS and its emphasis on students’ ownership of the WEF.

“Who’s farm is this?” Blosser loudly asked. “Let me hear you yell it out loud.”

“Ours,” the students exclaimed.