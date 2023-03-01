Waynesboro Schools collaborates with Project GROWS for educational farm program
Related to this story
Most Popular
The situation was handled outside of the school, therefore, there was no need for a lockdown.
"I believe the budget work session went well. At this point, we are still awaiting a clearer picture of state revenues."
“The day was nothing but magical,” RISE Co-Founder Chanda McGuffin said. “It seemed as though the red carpet was rolled out, and everyone was …
Three student representatives from Augusta County Public Schools won Thursday night's spelling bee at Wilson Middle School and will be moving …
FISHERSVILLE — Students at Wilson Memorial High School will be performing a fan favorite this weekend.